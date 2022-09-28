LG lowers OLED expectations

Reports out of South Korea say that LG Display (LGD) is lowering its expectations for its OLED panel shipments for this calendar year.

LGD is reported to have reduced its expected shipments to 7.8 million OLED panels for 2022. Next year should see unit sales increase.

Part of the output reduction is because Samsung – an arch-rival but in the past a key client – is not taking panels from LGD this year.

However, LGD’s 2023 expectations and official guidance states it will produce around 9.2 million OLED panels. Some 5.4 million will come from LGD’s Guangzhou fabrication plant.

Information from Samsung suggests that its Electronics division will boost Chinese-produced OLED units from 800,000 in 2021 to some 6.5 million although the bulk of these will installed within Samsung’s Galaxy A73 cellular phones.

As to wider trading in Q2/2022 the data (from DSCC) indicates that advanced tablet panel shipments (for OLED and MiniLEDs) fell 23 per cent Q-o-Q to just 1.9 million units.