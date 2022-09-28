UKTV Play unveils rebrand

UKTV, the commercial multichannel broadcaster, has revealed a full rebrand for its free streaming service UKTV Play.

After an intensive market research process consulting current users and new target audiences, UKTV Play will relaunch with a renewed digital-first brand direction and a fresh look and feel.

“This rebrand marks the beginning of a real step change for UKTV Play,” declared Andrea Amey, General Manager for Digital. “With over six million registered users and thousands of new hours of content being made available on the service this year, I’m delighted that our new brand creative unites our channel brands like never before and perfectly encapsulates UKTV Play’s warm tone and playful spirit.”

Kate Rossiter, UKTV’s Head of Marketing for UKTV Play oversaw the brief, and in-house agency UKTV Creative and UKTV’s Digital Products Team designed, developed and delivered over 200 assets for the rebrand over six months, all designed to echo the mix of content that UKTV Play offers viewers.

“It’s been brilliant to create a consumer-centric positioning for UKTV Play and provide the Creative team with a clear springboard to work from,” commented Rossiter. “The redesign is being supported by UKTV Play’s biggest marketing campaign to date, with significant on and off-air media plans.”

The first step in the design process was to create the new logo that allowed key imagery to interact with the branding and unite all of the distinct UKTV channel brands like never before.

UKTV Creative also built a suite of creative elements designed to draw users into the easy-going brand world of UKTV Play. This includes a new characterful contemporary typeface, a vibrant colour palette and a collection of unique iconography, animations and sounds that encapsulate its warm tone and playful spirit.

“Our task as UKTV creative was to refresh the UKTV Play brand by creating a distinctive design language that feels modern, compelling and digital-first,” explained Peter Allinson, UKTV’s Head of Design. “By bringing the brand promise to life and drawing users into the UKTV Play eco-system, we are now able to make viewers feel at home as they enjoy the brilliant mix of TV available on the service.”

The rebrand comes ahead of the introduction of HD content to UKTV Play, allowing UKTV Play viewers to view their favourite programmes such as Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, Bangers and Cash, MasterChef Australia and Big Zuu’s Big Eats in full HD quality for the first time.

From November 2022, new content added to the service will be available in HD (720p and 1080p) delivered via adaptive bitrate streaming. Back catalogue content, for which a HD master exists, will be re-encoded in phases from mid-November onwards.

In October 2022, viewers can get up close and personal with UKTV Play’s original content with its free three-day exhibition showcasing UKTV’s commissioned photography and exclusive props from Dave, W, Yesterday and Drama. The UKTV Play Photography Exhibition opens to the public 12pm-6pm, Friday October 7th-Sunday October 9th near Seven Dials Market, London.