90+ new HD channels for TalkTalk 4K TV

Customers of UK multiplay telco TalkTalk TV will now be able to access over 90 new HD channels for free through the TalkTalk TV 4K Box powered by Netgem TV – meaning customers can now access up to 210 channels, for less than £5 (€5.58) a month.

The new channels have been automatically added to TalkTalk’s 4K TV Box, which means that customers can enjoy watching all the new content right away. Viewers can favourite their chosen channels through advanced personalisation features, enabling them to cast to the big screen. And watch content on the go via the TalkTalk TV mobile app at no additional cost.

“At TalkTalk, we strive to offer an industry-leading customer experience at fantastic value for money as a result of our strategic partnerships with sector experts,” commented Susie Buckridge, Group Product Director of TalkTalk. “It’s why we’re pleased to be able to give our 4K TV customers access to so many free new HD channels through our partnership with Netgem TV, offering entertainment for everyone no matter their viewing preference.”