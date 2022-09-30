Netflix lands Dark Wire

Netflix has acquired the feature rights for Joseph Cox’s upcoming book Dark Wire. Hollywood star Jason Bateman (Ozark, Arrested Development) is set to direct the movie, and Matthew Orton (Operation Finale) is writing the screenplay.

Dark Wire covers the unbelievable true story of how the FBI launched a fake telecom company and became the number one phone service provider to the world’s most notorious gangs, culminating in the arrest of more than a thousand international criminals.

The producers are Shawn Levy, Dan Cohen, and Dan Levine for 21 Laps and Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films. Tracey Nyberg will take an Executive Producer credit.

Netflix has creative partnerships with 21 Laps and Aggregate.