Sky, F1 extend partnership

Sky has announced a new multi-year extension of its broadcast partnership with Formula 1, cementing Sky as the official broadcaster of the sport in all Sky markets. Sky UK & Ireland will remain the exclusive home of F1 until 2029, having first entered partnership with the sport in 2012. Sky Germany and Italy will retain rights until 2027 with greater exclusivity – with all race weekends exclusively live and home nation races simultaneously live on free-to-air.

From 2023, Sky Sports F1 viewers will get even more coverage and analysis from the likes of Martin Brundle, Jenson Button, Natalie Pinkham and Simon Lazenby. Fans can take control of how they follow all the action through an improved multi-screen and second-screen option, tracking their favourite driver’s position on the circuit or selecting a driver’s on-board camera.

“Every race. Every moment. Every twist and turn. All exclusively live on Sky for years to come,” declared Stephen van Rooyen, Executive Vice President & CEO, Sky UK & Europe. “Formula 1 continues to break records on Sky, with millions more watching than ever before across our markets, driven by new younger and female fans which is fantastic for the sport. More than 80 countries will continue to enjoy our world class analysis and content of one of the most exhilarating sports in the world.”

“We are incredibly proud of our long-term partnership with Sky, and we are delighted to announce that we will continue working together until 2029, a very important commitment from Sky,” added Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1. “Since the beginning of our relationship in 2012 we have both strived to bring the excitement, emotion, and drama of Formula 1 to our traditional fans while engaging new and more diverse audiences. Formula 1 has seen huge growth in recent years, and I can’t think of a better partner to continue to reach our fans with dedicated, expert and in-depth coverage. Sky not only brings fans live coverage but a range of behind-the-scenes access and content that brings F1 to life. We are hugely excited about the future of the partnership and the journey of Formula 1.”

“Since Sky joined Formula 1 in 2012, the scale and the quality of their F1 content has continually increased,” said Ian Holmes, Director of Media Rights and Content Creation, Formula 1. “This new agreement with Sky reflects our long-term partnership and shared ambition to grow Formula 1 to new audiences and markets. In recent years we have returned to historic venues such as Zandvoort, and brought in new and exciting races such as Miami and of course Las Vegas next year. I am delighted that Sky will continue to be with us through this exciting era of our sport.”

Through the partnership, Sky’s platforms are helping Formula 1 reach new audiences with its coverage, with more women tuning in than ever before this season and with audiences skewing younger than previous seasons across the majority of Sky markets. The 2022 season has already smashed viewing records, including:

Sky UK and Ireland

Average viewership for the 2022 season is 1.7 million, up 60 per cent since the UK exclusive deal began in 2019, including 4.3 million new viewers to Sky Sports F1

Of all 4.3 million new viewers since 2019, 1.7 million were women

Of five of the most watched races ever in Sky Sports F1 history, four have taken place this year

Sky Italia

Average viewership so far this season is 1.5 million, up 20 per cent compared to 2021

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in March was the most watched GP in Italian pay-TV history, recording 1.937 million viewers

Sky Deutschland

2022 is on track to be the most successful season ever with a 24 per cent increase in viewing compared to 2021

Half of new viewers this season are under the age of 35 and 40 per cent of new viewers overall are women

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix achieved a new Sky record for any F1 race in Germany as 1.38 million tuned in

Sky Sports F1 will continue to be the only dedicated channel to broadcast motorsport in each of Sky’s markets and the broadcaster’s best-in-class commentary will continue to be available in over 80 markets. As part of this deal, Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Super Cup will also continue to be shown on Sky Sports F1.