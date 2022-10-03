RTVE acquires Copa del Rey TV rights

Spanish public broadcaster, RTVE, has paid €30 million for the TV rights to Copa del Rey (King’s Cup) for the next three seasons until 2025.



RTVE will broadcast 15 free-to-air football matches from the tournament for every season of the deal.



Initially, the Spanish Football Federation was expectin to get around €14 million for this FTA package per season, but RTVE’s bid was the closest at €10 million per year. With the acquisition, the Copa del Rey will now be offered by RTVE and Mediaset in the country.



With the move, RTVE has strengthened its football offering as a way to boost audience ratings. The broadcaster has also acquired the Qatar World Cup rights for €35 million and the Euro 2024 rights for around €40 million.