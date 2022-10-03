Advanced Television

RTVE acquires Copa del Rey TV rights

October 3, 2022

From David Del Valle in Madrid

Spanish public broadcaster, RTVE, has paid €30 million for the TV rights to Copa del Rey (King’s Cup) for the next three seasons until 2025. RTVE will broadcast 15 free-to-air football matches from the tournament for every season of the deal. Initially, the Spanish Football Federation was expectin to get around €14 million for this FTA package per season, but RTVE’s bid was the closest at €10 million per year. With the acquisition, the Copa del Rey will now be offered by RTVE and Mediaset in the country.With the move, RTVE has strengthened its football offering as a way to boost audience ratings. The broadcaster has also acquired the Qatar World Cup rights for €35 million and the Euro 2024 rights for around €40 million.

Related posts:

  1. Mediaset Spain secures Copa del Rey rights
  2. FTA La Liga matches on RTVE
  3. Hong Kong: now TV acquires Copa América rights
  4. DAZN scores Copa Del Rey rights
  5. Spain: RTVE renews Extreme E rights

Categories: Articles, Content, FTA, Rights

Tags: , , , ,