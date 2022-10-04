RTL Group to keep M6 controlling stake

Following the collapse of the planned merger between French commercial broadcasters TF1 and M6, RTL Group has announced that it has decided to keep its controlling stake in Groupe M6. The decision follows a review of strategic options after RTL Group received several financially attractive offers for its 48.3 per cent shareholding in Groupe M6.

“RTL Group has been a strategic shareholder in Groupe M6 for 35 years,” commented Thomas Rabe, CEO of RTL Group. “Groupe M6 is one of the best-run TV companies in Europe with an excellent management team, led by its CEO Nicolas de Tavernost. In 2021, Groupe M6 achieved record operating results. We will continue to pursue our strategy to build national media groups of sufficient size to compete with the US platforms.”

On September 16th 2022, Groupe Bouygues, RTL Group, Groupe TF1 and Groupe M6 decided to call off their plan to merge Groupe TF1 and Groupe M6. Following this decision, RTL Group received several financially attractive offers for its controlling stake in Groupe M6. However, RTL Group considers the legal risks and uncertainties to be too high, due to the required approval processes from the antitrust and media authorities, and the timing for the upcoming license renewal for the main channel M6. RTL Group has thus decided not to sell or reduce its 48.3 per cent shareholding in Groupe M6.

RTL Group remains convinced that market consolidation is necessary to compete with the global tech platforms – and that market consolidation will happen in the European TV markets sooner or later. With a strong presence across TV, radio and streaming, Groupe M6 will play a key role in any further consolidation in the French TV industry, says RTL.