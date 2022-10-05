Call for EC action on live content piracy

Over 100 organisations from the world of media, sports, music and culture are urging the European Commission to take decisive legislative action to tackle piracy of live content.

As the Commission finalises its work programme for 2023, 108 organisations and companies representing media, sports and culture in Europe stress that piracy remains a major issue for content industries and is hugely damaging for the EU economy.

They say that piracy has and continues to drain Europe’s creative and cultural ecosystems, sports and live performance sectors depriving workers and industries from billions in annual revenues and undermining the sustainability of an essential part of our social and economic fabric.

Their Call to Action (below) relates in particular to piracy of live content. The signatories call on the European Commission to deliver a legislative instrument to tackle this issue in the 2023 Work Programme, notably guaranteeing that notified illegal content is taken down immediately and blocked before the live event terminates. “Such measures build on the existing corpus of European and national laws to deliver effective tools to fight and disable piracy networks,” they assert.

CALL TO ACTION – END LIVE PIRACY NOW

108 organisations across Europe call the European Commission to protect creativity, sports & culture

We, the undersigned, call on the European Union to address the issue of piracy and particularly live content piracy. Piracy has and continues to drain Europe’s creative and cultural ecosystems, sports and live performance sectors depriving workers and industries from billions in annual revenues and undermining the sustainability of an essential part of our social and economic fabric.



We call on the European Commission to deliver a legislative instrument to tackle live content piracy as a firm commitment from the European Executive branch to address this issue with adequate measures. Notably, guaranteeing that notified illegal content is taken down immediately and blocked before the live event terminates.



In so doing, we recall that such measures build on the existing corpus of European and national laws to deliver effective tools to fight and disable piracy networks. Networks incorporating a number of criminal operators that use piracy as a means to launder gains from illegal activities.



It is Europe’s duty to protect and promote its world leading creative and cultural workforce and industrial base as well as preserving consumers from the risks tied to piracy.



Any non-legislative instruments would be inadequate and insufficient to address the magnitude of the problem. Only a European wide regulation could provide an appropriate answer.



We encourage the European Commission to act firmly and rapidly towards proposing such an instrument.

SIGNATORIES OF THE CALL TO ACTION