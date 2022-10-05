Dahmer already among Netflix most watched ever

In only its second week of release, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has become one of Netflix’s most successful series of all time.

The limited series by Ryan Murphy and starring Emmy Award winner Evan Peters has topped the English TV List for the second week in succession with 299.84 million hours viewed during the week commencing September 26th – making it the second most watched English-language series in a week behind just Stranger Things 4. In addition, the series entered the Most Popular List in ninth place after just 12 days with 496.05 million hours viewed.

Netflix estimates that in less than two weeks, 56 million accounts have seen the true crime series.

Meanwhile, Season 5 of Dynasty jumped to the second spot in the English TV list with 44.61 million hours viewed. Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga remained on the list with 26.4 million hours viewed while Season 1 had 9.56 million hours viewed. With 20.82 million hours viewed, Season 5 of Cobra Kai continued to reel in viewers, as did Heartbreak High with 14.88 million hours viewed. Seasons 1 & 2 of The Crown had 12.09 million hours viewed and 11.48 million hours viewed, respectively. Stranger Things 4 continued to demonstrate its staying power with eighteen weeks on the list. The sci-fi phenomenon had 10.34 million hours viewed. New to the list was Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons with 9.13 million hours viewed.

On the non-English TV side, Season 1 of the German series The Empress – a drama about the life of Elizabeth, Empress of Austria, stormed to number one with 47.21 million hours viewed. The week also saw the ongoing success of K-Content with Little Women (18.94 million hours viewed), Extraordinary Attorney Woo (13.37 million hours viewed), Narco-Saints (12.08 million hours viewed) and Young Lady and Gentleman (10.86 million hours viewed) all making the Top 10 – Attorney Woo for the 13th week in a row.

Lou jumped to the #1 spot on the English Films List with 46.19 million hours viewed. Starring Allison Janney and Jurnee Smollett, the action-thriller was in the Top 10 in 93 countries. Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde debuted with 37.34 million hours viewed. Starring Ana de Armas, the film was in the Top 10 in 93 countries. Reminiscent of ‘90s teen dramas, Do Revenge continued to pull in audiences and had 15.92 million hours viewed. Meanwhile, Tyler Perry’s historical love story, A Jazzman Blues had 15.67 million hours viewed.

On the Non-English Films side, French drama Athena made its way to the #1 spot with 13.6 million hours viewed. Other titles returning to the list include German thriller The Perfumier (4.5 million hours viewed), Japanese action-adventure Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Alchemy (4.46 million hours viewed), French drama No Limit (2.22 million hours viewed), Danish thriller Loving Adults (2.16 million hours viewed), Japanese anime Drifting Home (1.72 million hours viewed), and Indian action-adventure RRR (1.19 million hours viewed). New entrants on the list are Indian rom-com Plan A Plan B with 3.92 million hours viewed and African fantasy-drama Aníkúlápó with 2.68 million hours viewed.