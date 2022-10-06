Fallacher chairman of new Orange, MásMóvil JV

The current CEO of Orange Spain, Jean François Fallacher, will be the non-executive president of the new company formed by the Orange-MásMóvil joint-venture. They will set up a new company following the approval from the European and National authorities in the second quarter of 2023.

The CEO of MásMóvil, Meinrad Spenger, will be the CEO of the new company with the board of directors shared 50-50 by executives from both operators.

According to Expansión, the financial director will be Ludovic Pech, current financial director and deputy CEO of Orange in Africa and the Middle East.