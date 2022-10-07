Data: Hocus Pocus 2 biggest Original streaming debut of 2022

Disney+ has announced that Hocus Pocus 2 is the #1 film premiere on the streaming platform to date, but how does it compare to other streaming original film releases this year on competitive services?

According to Whip Media, Hocus Pocus 2 came out on top again when compared to the most watched streaming original films of 2022, beating the likes of The Adam Project, The Gray Man, Prey, Luck and Moonshot at three days post-release.

The graphic below shows The Top 10 Viewed Streaming Original Films in the first three days post-release (Among US Viewers)