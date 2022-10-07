Liverpool to host 2023 Eurovision Song Contest

Liverpool has been selected as the Host City for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, following a tight bidding race with the city of Glasgow.

The Grand Final will be held on May 13th with Semi-Finals taking place on May 9th and 11th.

The UK is hosting the contest on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine. The BBC, together with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), will organise the Contest in consultation with UA:PBC, Ukraine’s public broadcaster.

Eurovision Song Contest Executive Supervisor, Martin Österdahl, commented: “Liverpool is the ideal place to host the 67th Eurovision Song Contest on behalf of Ukraine. The city is synonymous with music and Liverpool Arena exceeds all the requirements needed to stage a global event of this scale. We have been very impressed with the passion the city has shown in embracing the Contest and their inclusive ideas for placing last year’s winners, Ukraine, front and centre when thousands of fans visit next May. This will be the first Eurovision Song Contest to be held in the UK in 25 years and, as we work with our Host Broadcaster, the BBC, to celebrate Ukraine’s victory, this unique production promises to be a very special one indeed.”