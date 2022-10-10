Alpha Networks’ BEE official video platform of LNV

The software solutions provider for the global video distribution market, Alpha Networks, and the National Volleyball League (LNV) have announced a partnership for the next three seasons.

As part of this agreement, BEE, the SAAS video solution from Alpha Networks, becomes the official video platform of the LNV.

The LNV has confirmed the service of Alpha Networks for the realisation of its OTT platform, LNVtv, for the 2022-2023, 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 championships.

Since September 28th, the launch date of the new video platform, the LNV can now offer volleyball fans an optimised user experience.

Thanks to BEE, users will be able to watch up to twenty live matches simultaneously. They will also have access to all the replays and exclusive contents, which will be automatically adapted to their preferences, in order for them to follow their favourite competitions and teams.

The turnkey solution BEE allows all sports clubs, leagues and sports federations to launch their own live and on demand streaming platform on all screens in record time, to engage their fans through an immersive experience and to maximise the advertisers and partners visibility.

Guillaume Devezeaux, CEO at Alpha Networks, commented: “As the official supplier of the LNV, Alpha Networks is enthusiastic to put its expertise at the service of the development of a new powerful video solution. With more than 300 deployed platforms and many customers in the sport field, BEE is perfectly suited to meet the challenges of sports streaming.”

“The complete reworking of the LNVtv is one of the major challenges of my mandate. This is why I am delighted to have Alpha Networks as a partner on the deployment of our new OTT platform. The Alpha Networks’ BEE solution perfectly meets the LNV needs, but above all the expectations of our fans who will finally be able to enjoy a user experience that meets the current standards of any video streaming platform,” added Yves Bouget, President at the LNV.