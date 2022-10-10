ITV combines strategy, policy teams

ITV is combining its strategy and policy teams under Magnus Brooke, ITV’s current Director of Policy and Regulation, who has been promoted to also take board responsibility for group strategy. Brooke will move to a new role of Group Director of Strategy, Policy and Regulation continuing to sit on the ITV Management Board reporting to Carolyn McCall, ITV CEO.

These changes follow the decision of Dan Colton the current Director of Strategy and Transformation to take up a new role outside of ITV. As part of the changes, Samir Ahmad has been promoted to Director of Group Strategy to lead ITV’s strategy team and Gareth Barr is promoted to Director of Policy and Regulation both reporting to Brooke.

McCall said: “I’d like to thank Dan for his huge contribution to ITV. I’m really looking forward to working closely with Magnus in his new role. Magnus will oversee our outstanding policy and strategy teams as we drive the digital modernisation of the business while delivering enormous cultural, economic and democratic value as a Public Service Broadcaster in a rapidly changing environment.”

Brooke sadded: “This is a great time to be taking board responsibility for strategy at ITV as we turbo-charge our streaming strategy with the launch of ITVX later this year and as we continue to build a world leading TV content production business. It’s also really exciting to be able to integrate our strategy and policy thinking as we look forward to a new era for Public Service Media.”