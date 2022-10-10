Portuguese operators distribute Sic OTT service

Portuguese cable TV and IPTV operators NOS and Meo have started the distribution of Opto Sic, the streaming platform from national commercial broadcaster Sic.

The Opto Sic dedicated app will also be made available to Vodafone Portugal subscribers in the coming weeks.

Through Opto Sic, viewers can access over 8,000 hours of Sic programming, including TV series, movies, entertainment programmes, news and live content from Sic TV channels.

The streaming platform can be accessed via mobile devices (tablets and smartphones), Smart TVs (Samsung and LG), as well as on Apple TV, Chromecast and Android TV. It is also available to viewers around the world for a monthly fee of €5.83.

NOS, Meo and Vodafone already distribute the Sic terrestrial TV channel and other Sic thematic channels such as Sic Noticias, Sic Radical, Sic Mulher, Sic K, Sic International and Sic Caras.