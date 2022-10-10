Research: SVoD subs weather cutbacks

From Netflix and Spotify to HelloFresh and Bumble, subscription services have become an indispensable part of many consumers’ lives, notes research firm NRG.

In fact, 51 per cent of consumers say that subscriptions now make up a “significant” portion of their monthly spending, according to its report, The Subscription Economy Grows Up as Consumers Cut Back. As inflation soars to levels not seen in decades, however, people have been forced to make hard choices about their spending. That includes cutting back on subscriptions.

66 per cent of consumers expect that they will have to make further cutbacks to their regular spending due to inflation …

But only 28 per cent of consumers plan to decrease their number of subscriptions over the next six months.

What are they least likely to cancel? Amazon Prime, TV and movie streaming services, and home security systems, says NRG. The most vulnerable subscriptions? Dating apps, personal efficiency apps, and beauty boxes.

Other key findings: