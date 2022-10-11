Bitmovin launches Streams

Video streaming infrastructure provider Bitmovin has launched Streams, which it describes as an easy-to-use solution for video developers of every level, helping them simplify video workflows and accelerate time-to-market while maintaining the highest quality viewing experiences. With Streams, developers can deliver content to their audience in three easy steps: upload, embed and then analyse with zero waiting times.

Streams combines Bitmovin’s existing products: the Bitmovin Player, Bitmovin Encoding, and Analytics, alongside its Content Delivery Network and Storage capabilities, into one product. Streams is primarily designed to support New Media companies across e-commerce, e-Learning, Health and Fitness, and Religion and Culture by simplifying video streaming workflows to launch streaming platforms and get to market quickly.

“Streams is one of our most important launches to date, because it helps New Media companies deliver high-quality streams to audiences simply and efficiently,” said Stefan Lederer, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitmovin. “New Media companies typically have smaller developer teams that don’t have the time and capacity to get familiar with the complexities of video streaming. Therefore, there is a clear market need for a straightforward, low or no-code solution like Streams that removes the complexity of video streaming to deliver content at speed and scale.”

Streams’ three-step process starts when users upload their content to the platform to generate their VoD output. Then the user can embed their video content with just a few clicks and deploy it instantly. Once the stream is live, Bitmovin’s Analytics tools send the user immediate insights, which they can use to make improvements.

“Demand for video streaming has grown at an incredible rate in recent years, all of which has been underpinned by extraordinary technological advancements. However, there now needs to be a greater focus on making innovations work in a simpler, more user-friendly way so video streaming can truly become ubiquitous, to enable everyone to build video products on the same level of quality and experience as the big names like Netflix,” concluded Lederer.