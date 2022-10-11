Research: 38% of households own smart home device

Parks Associates’ consumer survey work of 10,000 US internet households shows that 38 per cent of households own at least one smart home device, up 2 per cent from a year ago.

Consumers continue to buy connected products; 27 per cent of US internet households report buying a smart home device in the past 12 months, and 44 per cent of households report intentions to purchase a smart home device in the next 12 months.

“All channels that develop and deliver smart home products have seen new demand, with rising consumer expectations and new opportunities to deliver an integrated connected experience in the home,” commented Chris White, research director, Parks Associates.

According to Parks Associates’ survey:

88 per cent have internet

54 per cent own a connected health device

40 per cent own a security solution

15 per cent own a networked camera

56 per cent own a smart TV

83 per cent subscribe to an OTT service