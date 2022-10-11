Sky Kids commissions Isadora Moon

Sky Kids has announced a new Sky Original commission, Isadora Moon, set to air in 2024. The series adapted from author and illustrator Harriet Muncaster’s international best-selling book series of the same name.

The series will follow the magical adventures of 8 year-old , fairy-vampire Isadora Moon, who chooses to go to human school. Enchanted and human worlds collide when Isadora is around, and the show will unveil this special character navigating her way through all sorts of escapades, whilst making some extraordinary friends along the way.

Isadora Moon has sold nearly 4 million copies of the 16 storybooks across the globe. The 52 episode TV series is being produced by Kelebek Media, with animation services provided by Jam Media. Deborah Thorpe of Kelebek Media will produce, and Estelle Hughes is the Commissioning Editor for Sky.

Lucy Murphy, Director of Sky Kids, commented: “She’s half vampire, half fairy and totally unique, we can’t wait for our audience to meet Isadora Moon on Sky Kids.”