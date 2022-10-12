AMC+ expands in Spain, Korea, India, NZ, Australia

AMC Networks has announced that its SVoD service, AMC+, has gained momentum in recent months with new launches in Spain, Korea, India, New Zealand and Australia.

AMC+ has recently launched across key markets in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region with additional countries to be announced in the coming months. In Spain, the service is now available on Orange TV, Vodafone TV, Jazztel TV and as a channel on Prime Video and Apple TV. In India, AMC+ is available via Prime Video and Apple TV, and the service just launched for the first time in Korea on KT’s Olleh TV. In New Zealand, AMC+ is now available through a suite of direct-to-consumer apps via web, Apple and Android devices. In Australia, the service is available via web, Apple, Android and Amazon Fire devices as well as Prime Video and Apple TV.

Miquel Penella, President of Streaming Services for AMC Networks, commented: “These recent international launches highlight the growing demand for AMC+ across major affiliates and distribution partners as we bring our slate of groundbreaking dramas and epic fan-driven franchises to new audiences. We are looking forward to working with key operators and platforms as we continue the global rollout of AMC+ in the months ahead.”

AMC+ will soon premiere the next generation of series from The Walking Dead Universe, including The Walking Dead: Dead City focusing on the popular characters of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they journey to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, and a highly anticipated spin-off reuniting the fan-favourite characters of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira).

Dan McDermott, President of Original Programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said, “[We] have an outstanding line-up of new dramas ahead in The Walking Dead Universe as well as new seasons from some of our most acclaimed recent series, including Dark Winds, 61st Street, Pantheon and Moonhaven.”