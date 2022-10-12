BASE showcases the simplicity of a home movie night

Trade body the British Association for Screen Entertainment (BASE) is releasing what it says is a UK first – with the launch of a multi-channelled educational video showcasing a step-by-step guide on renting or downloading a film or TV boxset from your favourite store.

“With several digital stores to buy or rent movies from, it couldn’t be simpler or safer to enjoy great films and shows – whether you’re at home in front of the TV or watching from any of your connected devices,” says BASE.

“This simple step-by-step video guide will show you how it’s done across key digital stores, including Prime Video, Sky Store, the Apple TV App, Rakuten TV, Microsoft Store, BT TV & Virgin Media Store,” it notes.

“To ensure you’re watching even sooner, you can skip to the relevant store using the timecodes found within the YouTube video,” it advises.

The video helps spotlight the simplicity, flexibility and ease of digital transaction, and reinforces that buying or renting film and TV allows consumers to take advantage of the best in screen entertainment in their own homes without a subscription.

“So, plan your next movie night now and settle in for the most extensive library of films and TV shows available for you and your family to watch today,” says BASE.