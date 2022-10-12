Comcast promotes Cavanagh to President

Comcast Corporation has announced that Mike Cavanagh has been named President.

With this promotion, Cavanagh will work closely with Chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts to manage the businesses and teams across the company. Cavanagh will be just the third President in the company’s 59-year history. He will remain Chief Financial Officer.

“Today’s promotion will come as no surprise – Mike is admired and trusted by those who know and work with him,” said Roberts. “Mike has brought incredible operational and financial expertise to Comcast and is an integral part of our special company. He’s an outstanding partner and together we are focused on continuing to create new and exciting opportunities for growth.”

“It’s an honour to work with Brian to lead this great company,” Cavanagh added. “We have exceptional businesses with world-class executives in Dana, Dave, and Jeff and I’m proud to call them my partners. I look forward to working together to shape the bright future of Comcast.”

Cavanagh joined Comcast seven years ago as Chief Financial Officer. He came to Comcast after more than 20 years in the financial services industry. He was Co-CEO of JPMorgan Chase’s Corporate & Investment Bank from 2012 to 2014. Immediately prior to joining Comcast, he briefly served as Co-President and Co-Chief Operating Officer of The Carlyle Group.