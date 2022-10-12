Survey: 58% of Italian homes have SVoD service

Over half (58 per cent) of Italian households subscribe to at least one of the major SVoD platforms, 10 per cent higher than in 2020, according to a survey by GfK Sinottica.

Italian households, on average, have access to two SVoD platforms, and the market has significant growth potential as about three million households say they are inclined to subscribe to a SVoD platform.

One in five Italians watch on-demand content on the average day, devoting an average of two hours daily.

Prime Video has the most active household users (46 per cent) followed by Netflix (33 per cent) and Disney+ (13 per cent), while Netflix ranks first for average weekly fruition (17 per cent), ahead of Prime Video (11 per cent) and Disney+ (3 per cent).

During the first lockdown in the spring of 202o, SVoD platforms reached a monthly audience of 57 per cent of the population aged 14 and over, a figure that grew to 60 per cent in September 2021 (21 per cent on the average day).

The audiences for the SVoD platforms are diverse – while DAZN’s mostly male audience has an average age of 47, those of Netflix and Disney+ are mostly under 40.

The study took into account the major SVoD platforms present in Italy, namely Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Timvision, DAZN, Infinity+, Now, and Paramount+.