The Whip Media Exchange introduces new features to drive content licensing decisions and deals

Ahead of MIPCOM, The Whip Media Exchange, the industry’s premier global licensing and research platform for film and TV content, has introduced several new features that transform the content licensing and planning process, enabling media companies to meet customers’ growing appetite for compelling content.

The new features of the Whip Media Exchange provide multiple efficiencies to buyers and sellers to make the content marketing and sales process smarter and faster, including:

· The Industry’s Most Comprehensive Research Platform for Buyers and Sellers: The Whip Media Exchange is the only content rights marketplace that offers buyers and sellers the ability to compare the predicted performance of a film or TV series against an industry-leading number of new and library titles worldwide (260,000+) across multiple genres and languages, whether the rights are listed on The Exchange or not. The platform provides a competitive advantage for buyers and sellers to better evaluate what content to buy or sell, and where.

· An Innovative New Approach To Marketing Content Via An Automated Pitch Builder for Sellers: Sellers can now easily promote and market their content to potential buyers through a new Pitch Builder capability to drive content discovery and accelerate deal making. Sellers no longer need to manually create bespoke pitch decks for buyers – they can automatically generate a customized pitch from The Exchange, featuring title-level age and gender insights, rights availability, metadata, contact information and Whip Media’s Demand Score, which predicts performance for a title across platforms and territories.

· Robust Matchmaking Via A New Organization Directory: The directory provides the ability to search for new organizations by platform, genre, media type, territory they operate in, among other categories, to match buyers and sellers.

“As the demand for content surges and competition intensifies, data is the critical component of the content licensing decision process. We’re excited to introduce these new features to our Exchange customers that will significantly streamline and expedite their ability to find new partners, market their content and close deals,” said Alisa Joseph, SVP, Strategy and Business Development, Whip Media. “Since launching earlier this year, the Whip Media Exchange has continued to grow – due in large part to buyers and sellers gravitating towards the platform’s predictive insights and our robust database of film and TV titles which provides our clients with the industry’s leading content research platform.”

Buyers and sellers on the Whip Media Exchange include Lionsgate, Pluto TV, Globo, AMC Networks International Latin America, Vodafone Hungary, Tastemade, Keshet International, TRK Ukraine, DMD Limited, OTT Studio, Library Kingdom Cooperation, among many others. To read customer success stories on how the Whip Media Exchange has helped them reach new partners and increase revenue, visit https://www.whipmedia.com/the-exchange#case-studies.

Whip Media will be at MIPCOM from October 17-20 to showcase the Exchange