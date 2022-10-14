Inmarsat has secured a communications and data contract worth $980 million (€1bn) with the US Navy. The agreement requires London-based Inmarsat to build a global system that can be integrated with existing military satellite coverage in the Arctic region. The contract is for 10 years.

Inmarsat already held an earlier contract and won the re-bid for the contract’s extension. The new deal covers Inmarsat’s Global Xpress Ka-band capacity but also C, Ku and (military) X-band frequencies.

Inmarsat says that coverage will be available in 2023 when Inmarsat launches coverage on Space Norway’s Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission which will deliver continuous coverage in the extreme Northerly latitudes above the 65th parallel.