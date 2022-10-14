New FilmBox channels on Etisalat

SPI/FilmBox and Emirates-based telco Etisalat have agreed a deal to add two new specialised FilmBox channels to subscribers in the Middle East. FilmBox Action and FilmBox Family ware available immediately on channels 654 and 655, respectively.



“We are excited to expand on our agreement with our long-standing partner Etisalat with the launch of two sought-after FilmBox channels in the region,” commented Murat Muratoglu, Head of Distribution at SPI International. “Now, subscribers will be able to enjoy a large spectrum of content from SPI that covers popular Turkish series, esports content, family-oriented movies, and Hollywood’s best action features.”



FilmBox Action offers non-stop action entertainment with a slate of thrillers, Westerns, horror, sci-fi, and disaster movies starring icons of action cinema such as Bruce Willis, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Steven Seagal, Jet Li, Jackie Chan, and many others. FilmBox Family presents popular TV series, family movies, cartoons, and educational programming geared toward general audiences, providing entertainment for the whole family.



Other SPI channels that are currently available to Etisalat subscribers are the Turkish series hub Dizi channel in the basic package on channel 156 and Gametoon in the Sports package on channel 771.