Nov 3 launch for Netflix ad-supported tier

Netflix has revealed further details of its lower-priced, ad-supported plan. In a Blog post, Greg Peters, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer, says the company was “excited” to launch Basic with Ads — its ad-supported plan — in November.

The plan will cost $6.99 (€7.20) a month in the US and launch on November 3rd at 9 am PT.

Available in 12 countries: Basic with Ads will be available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK and the US.

According to Peters, there is a ‘A plan for every fan’.

“Our current plans and members will not be impacted. Basic with Ads complements our existing ad-free Basic, Standard and Premium plans,” he confirms.

He says that Basic with Ads offers all the features people expect from Netflix’s Basic plan, with a few differences:

What stays the same : A wide variety of great TV shows and movies; personalized viewing experience; available on a wide range of TV and mobile devices; change or cancel your plan at any time.

: A wide variety of great TV shows and movies; personalized viewing experience; available on a wide range of TV and mobile devices; change or cancel your plan at any time. What’s different: Video quality up to 720p/HD (now for both our Basic with Ads and Basic plans); average of four to five minutes of ads per hour; a limited number of movies and TV shows won’t be available because of licensing restrictions, which Netflix working on; no ability to download titles.

“In short, Basic with Ads is everything people love about Netflix, at a lower price, with a few ads in-between” he suggests. “Starting in November, signing up will be easy — visit Netflix.com, and register with your email, date of birth, and gender to get started.”

“Basic with Ads also represents an exciting opportunity for advertisers — the chance to reach a diverse audience, including younger viewers who increasingly don’t watch linear TV, in a premium environment with a seamless, high-resolution ads experience,” he adds.

Ad Format: At launch, ads will be 15 or 30 seconds in length, which will play before and during shows and films.

Advertiser Controls: To help advertisers reach the right audience — and ensure its ads are more relevant for consumers — Netflix will offer broad targeting capabilities by country and genre (e.g., action, drama, romance, sci-fi). Advertisers will also be able to prevent their ads from appearing on content that might be inconsistent with their brand (e.g., sex, nudity or graphic violence).

Verification Tools: Netflix has partnerships with DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science to verify the viewability and traffic validity of its ads starting in Q1 2023.

Audience Measurement: To enable advertisers to understand how Netflix can reach its target audience, Nielsen will use its Digital Ad Ratings (DAR) in the US. This will become available sometime in 2023 and eventually be reported through Nielsen ONE Ads.

“Basic with Ads will launch just six months after we first announced the option of a lower-priced ads tier. None of this would have been possible without our team’s hard work or Microsoft’s extraordinary partnership. The switch from linear is happening at an ever-increasing speed, with streaming now surpassing broadcast and cable in the US. We’re confident that with Netflix starting at $6.99 a month, we now have a price and plan for every fan. While it’s still very early days, we’re pleased with the interest from both consumers and the advertising community — and couldn’t be more excited about what’s ahead. As we learn from and improve the experience, we expect to launch in more countries over time,” he concludes.