The Roku Channel arrives in Mexico

Streaming platform Roku has announced the arrival of The Roku Channel in Mexico. The Roku Channel is a free streaming channel available on Roku devices that offers users access to thousands of movies and TV episodes, including exclusive access to more than 30 Roku Originals.

“Launching The Roku Channel in Mexico represents a pivotal moment for our business as we continue to expand internationally and offer streamers free access to great entertainment and news content,” said Rob Holmes, Vice President, Programming at Roku. “In the US, The Roku Channel is a top 5 channel on the Roku platform, by both reach and streaming hour engagement and we are excited for the opportunity to build this viewership in Mexico. We provide the scale for content providers and brands to reach these critical streaming-first audiences.”

The Roku Channel is available to owners of a Roku streaming player or Roku TV model without the need for a login or subscription. The entertainment selection includes titles such as Los Pitufos en la aldea perdida, Blade Runner 2049, El Sorprendente Hombre Araña 2, Psicópata Americano, Draft Day, El Patriota, El lado luminoso de la vida, Lluvia de hamburguesas 2, Hombres de negro II, Whip It and many others.

The content selection comes from existing global partners including Sony, Lionsgate, and local partners such as Telefórmula, among others, with more titles being added over time.

“Free entertainment is one of the most searched-for categories on our platform, so we are pleased to meet that demand with the launch of The Roku Channel in Mexico,” said Mirjam Laux, Vice President of International Advertising and Content. “The Roku Channel expands our entertainment offering for our users and increases the value they get from the Roku platform. Brands will also be able to reach engaged consumers through ad-supported content.”