18 new channels for Echelon Studios from FAST Channels TV

Echelon Studios, an independent production, distribution, and licensing company, is expanding its impressive content catalogue with the launch of 18 additional channels from FAST Channels TV.

Following the successful launch of several Free Ad-supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels under the ‘a-z’ brand in 2020, Echelon Studios is now adding to its diverse library, with a variety of FAST content spanning all things A-Z; from award-winning classics to vibrant independent films.

The growing lineup will include a-z Action, a-z Horror & Cult, a-z Short Sweet, a-z Western Grit, a-z Dramatic Intensions, a-z Black Cinema, a-z Romantic Encounters and a-z Asian Flix, plus many more.

On partnering with FAST Channels TV, Sandro Gohoho, President of Licensing & Logistics for Echelon Studios, said: “Echelon Studios is excited to create a platform where unique and powerful stories from around the world will be amplified. The introduction of these new FAST channels will offer our audience a 24/7 linear viewing experience where content from the USA and around the world is celebrated. Since launching our earlier a-z FAST channels, we received a lot of encouraging feedback from our audiences. We hope this new cluster of content will give us the opportunity to maximize our reach in a world where subject diversity is needed.”

Russell Foy, CEO of FAST Channels TV, commented: “We are thrilled to be able to bring 18 new FAST channels to Echelon Studio’s a-z lineup, building upon a solid library of content and enabling Echelon to scale up its FAST presence. FAST is increasingly becoming synonymous with quality programming. It’s exactly where a media powerhouse like Echelon Studios should be, and we’re delighted to have facilitated that.”

FAST Channels TV works with content owners and platforms to provide additional content, technology, apps, and monetisation services, allowing our partners to focus their resources on securing additional premium content and the marketing efforts that will define a project’s success. For more information regarding FAST Channels TV platform, visit fastchannels.tv.