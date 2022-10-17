Murdochs eye News Corp, Fox combination

Fox Corporation, which was spun off after the 2017 Disney acquisition of Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox, has announced that the Company’s Board of Directors, following the receipt of letters from Murdoch and the Murdoch Family Trust, has formed a Special Committee composed of independent members of the Board to begin exploring a potential combination with News Corporation.

In a Statement, Fox said: “The Special Committee, consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, will thoroughly evaluate a potential combination with News Corp. The Special Committee has not made any determination at this time, and there can be no certainty that the Company will engage in such a transaction.”

“The Company does not intend to comment on or disclose further developments regarding the Special Committee’s work unless and until it deems further disclosure is appropriate or required,” it said.