First look at The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies

BBC One and SISTER have released the first look imagery for the upcoming five-part singular thriller The Following Events Are Based on a Pack of Lies, the first original series from sibling writing duo Penelope Skinner (Fresh Meat, Linda, Briony Hatch – a graphic novel) and Ginny Skinner (Briony Hatch – a graphic novel).

This is the story of two very different women (Alice Newman and Cheryl Harker) and the conman (Dr Rob Chance) they have in common; a dark, funny, and unpredictable thriller about three remarkable characters trapped in a tangled triangle of complexly layered half-truths and lies of epic proportions.

Marianne Jean-Baptiste (In Fabric, Boxing Day), Alistair Petrie (Sex Education, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Night Manager) and Rebekah Staton (Raised by Wolves, Home) lead the cast as Cheryl, Rob and Alice respectively.

Cheryl (Jean-Baptiste) is a bestselling fantasy fiction author who, recently bereaved, now lives alone with her poodle, Goblin. Alice (Staton) is a formidable but long-underestimated PA who lives in a bungalow with her young son, magician partner. Rob (Petrie) is an eccentric and celebrated ecopreneur (allegedly). Three apparent strangers with nothing in common… except Rob’s dupes, deceptions and delusions. The series is a story of an unexpected friendship between two very different women and the power they’ll discover when they raise their voices in joyous rage. As they finally find the courage and self-belief to take charge, the con is on to try and take a sociopathic predator down.

Creators, Penelope and Ginny Skinner, commented: “We can’t wait for everyone to meet these three characters, so beautifully brought to life by Rebekah, Marianne and Alistair, and to tell their stories, so brilliantly realised by this stunning production.”

The Following Events are Based on a Pack of Lies is produced by SISTER for BBC One. Executive Producers for SISTER are Naomi de Pear (The Power, This is Going to Hurt, Flowers), Lydia Hampson (Fleabag, Cheat), and Director of Development Alice Tyler (The Baby, Landscapers, Flowers) with Georgie Fallon (Dalgliesh, Criminal UK) producing for SISTER. Penelope Skinner and Ginny Skinner are Executive Producers, alongside Jo McClellan who is Executive Producer for the BBC and Nawfal Faizullah is Commissioning Executive. Directors for the series are Robbie McKillop (Guilt, Clique) and Nicole Charles (Hair Power: Me and My Afro).