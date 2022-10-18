Paramount+ continues rollout

Paramount+, the SVoD service from Paramount Global, has confirmed that the service will arrive in France on December 1st, followed by Germany, Austria and Switzerland on December 8th.

Audiences in both regions will gain access to a mountain of entertainment for the whole family spanning new and exclusive Paramount+ originals, hit shows and blockbuster movies across every genre from Paramount’s world-renowned brands and production studios, including Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, SHOWTIME and the Smithsonian Channel.

Paramount+ is rapidly expanding its presence globally, bringing audience a unique content offering with the biggest stars and most compelling global and local stories. With these launches, Paramount+ will continue to see major growth across Europe, becoming one of the top players worldwide, according to Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager of Paramount+.

Upon launch in France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Paramount+ will become available online, on a wide range of connected TV devices, including via distribution through Apple, Amazon, Google, Samsung and Roku, on mobile devices and more.

Paramount+ will also launch on Sky platforms in Germany and Austria as part of a new multi-year distribution agreement. Through this agreement, Sky subscribers with Sky Cinema will have access to Paramount+ content at no additional cost, and the Paramount+ standalone app will also launch on Sky Q.

In France, thanks to the hard bundle with Canal+ Group, Canal+ will distribute Paramount+ within its offers in France and will distribute Paramount+ exclusively in its offers in French-speaking Switzerland.