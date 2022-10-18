SES launches new Sports/Events platform

SES has announced that its growing sports and events customer base will be able to aggregate and deliver popular sports and live events to screens across Europe and the MENA region on SES’s new satellite platform.

SES adds that its new dedicated sports and events distribution platform offers powerful wide beam coverage over Europe, the Middle East and North Africa and uses the latest DVB-S2x modulation, enabling media rights holders and authorised feed takers to enjoy high throughput, boosted network efficiency, flexibility and security. The platform will support various customers, including broadcasters, professional sports leagues, national and international sports associations, and sports rights holders transmitting major sporting events taking place globally, including winter sports and motor sports content later in 2022.

One of the first customers to leverage the newly launched platform for motor sports across EMEA is WRC Promoter, the commercial rights owner of the FIA World Rally Championship. Florian Ruth, Senior Director Content and Communication at WRC Promoter, said, “As we continue to grow the number of our events, we look forward to extending our partnership with SES as our satellite content distributor and leverage this new platform for European and MENA distribution. We have had a fruitful relationship over the past five years, with SES providing a reliable and high-level SLA, ensuring our content reaches the motor sports fans across the region.”

“With sports and live events resurging after the last two years, we have seen an ever-growing need to ensure that our partners are able to deliver their key sports content to fans reliably and in the highest picture quality possible,” said Michele Gosetti, Head of Sales, Sports/Events at SES. “This is the first time SES has launched a platform dedicated for sports and events content over Europe and the MENA region and affirms our commitment to our sports and events customers and partners. This, coupled with our entire geostationary fleet, fibre and IP infrastructure, will enable us to continue to reach the widest audiences possible.”

SES broadcasts over 700 hours of premium sports each day and works with more than 500 sports and events customers. SES broadcasts a wide range of sports, from men’s and women’s professional football, American football, tennis, golf and cricket to cycling. These include on-going games and matches for high-profile leagues such as the NFL, Premier League and Women’s Serie A to sports with specialised interest, such as motor sports.