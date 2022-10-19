C4 unveils Channel 4.0 digital-first brand

UK public service broadcaster, Channel 4, is to launch an all new digital-first brand, Channel 4.0. The new content destination will be home to masses of fresh new social formats and returners, all rooted in youth culture. The content will have a core focus of reaching, engaging and entertaining 13–24-year-olds.

Launching on October 26th, Channel 4.0 will be a dedicated space on YouTube and across social media platforms, for Channel 4 and popular content creators to collaborate, giving young audiences a new place to get a daily hit of laughter and entertainment.

Featured series will star a host of established content creators, from Chunkz, Nella Rose and Alhan Gençay, to Spuddz, Mist and Dreya Mac as well as what Channel 4 calls “playful and unexpected” collaborations. Channel 4.0 will also be a platform for the next generation of stars, both in front and behind the camera.

The Channel 4 editorial leads on the project are Head of Digital Commissioning, Sacha Khari and Digital Commissioning Editor, Evie Buckley. Audience development, publishing and community engagement strategies are led by 4Studio, Channel 4’s social first content and distribution powerhouse, which produces and partners with creators from across the UK to entertain young people with relevant content on social platforms.

Channel 4 has partnered with the Big Smoke Corporation, a multi- faceted creative collective, whose founder and CEO is the multi award winning artist, Joseph Adenuga (aka Skepta). Big Smoke Corporation is launch consultant for the new Channel 4.0 platform; providing talent insight and strategic vision to ensure young audiences are authentically engaged and excited about the channel.

“Channel 4.0 marks a new era for Channel 4 and is another significant piece of the Future4 strategy,” stated Khari. “Not only will Channel 4.0 be a place where established stars come to spread joy, genius and a bit of chaos, we’ll be scouting for the next generation of talent – creating opportunity both in front and behind the camera. We want to collaborate, elevate and enrich the great content already happening in this space, giving creators funding and another platform to authentically showcase their brilliance.”

“It is important that the next generation of creators are provided the space to innovate and ideate in an uncompromising style. Big Smoke Corporation has worked closely with the editorial team at Channel 4 to ensure 4.0 champions the next generation of storytellers,” added Skepta.

“Channel 4.0 is a hugely exciting addition to our impactful social portfolio, offering new, exciting and rambunctious ways to reach and engage young audiences with content and creators that really resonate with them,” added Matt Risley, 4Studio Managing Director. “4Studio is going from strength-to-strength since its launch two years ago, and this is another example of how Channel 4 is leading the charge when it comes to understanding and entertaining social audiences.”