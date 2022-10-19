Content bodies call out missed opportunity

Despite a clear and unambiguous call from 112 organisations from across the full breadth of the EU’s cultural, creative and sports sectors, and from 107 Members of the European Parliament, the Commission has not included a legislative initiative to tackle live content piracy in its Work Programme for 2023.

A Statement from the Live Content Coalition, representing the organisers and distributors of live events across Europe, welcomes the reference to its concerns, but expresses disappointment that those legitimate concerns are addressed through an inadequate non-legally binding recommendation. “We strongly believe this will not create the necessary legal incentive for online intermediaries to respond immediately when illegal live content is notified,” they declare.

“Following one of the most challenging periods in the live events sectors’ history, with the COVID-19 pandemic depleting advertising revenues whilst shuttering stadia, arenas, theatres and concert halls across the continent, we need firm and decisive measures to protect the value of live content,” they assert. “This is imperative for our collective recovery and for the continuing investment that our sectors make in promoting, developing and encouraging the next generation of European performers and sportspeople.”

“We remain immensely grateful to those who have supported us so far in our endeavour to bring this issue to the forefront of EU policymaking, including our members, MEPs and Member State representatives. Your enduring backing will help us to continue to fight online piracy of our events which funds wider criminality and endangers consumers. Furthermore, we wholeheartedly hope that we can count on the Commission to work with us to achieve this goal,” they conclude.

Members of the Live Content Coalition:

Association of Commercial Television and Video on Demand

Audiovisual Anti-Piracy Alliance

European Arenas Association

European VOD Coalition

PEARLE Live Performance Europe

Sports Rights Owners Coalition