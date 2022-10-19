CSG launches Xponent Ignite

Customer experience, billing and payments solutions specialist CSG has launched CSG Xponent Ignite, a customer engagement solution built from industry-specific expertise that it says enables businesses quickly to deploy, engage and deliver quantifiable experiences aligned with their goals.

“Companies are frustrated with spending millions of dollars on generic CX tools that don’t produce the outcomes they were sold on. Generating ROI on CX initiatives is what businesses need and what we offer with CSG Xponent Ignite,” said Eric Carrasquilla, president, customer engagement, CSG. “CSG’s expertise is driving differentiated digital experiences for consumers and patients. Xponent Ignite raises the customer experience bar by delivering industry-tailored, pre-built customer journeys with pre-configured integrations that personalise and automate the most important customer touchpoints to drive immediate value to the consumer and achieve faster ROI.”

“Even with the growing number of deployments, few companies, if any, have mastered the art of delivering a great customer experience. Organisations need easy access today and to be able to connect the dots between programs to realise business results,” advised Mila D’Antonio, principal analyst, Omdia. “CSG Xponent Ignite takes the guesswork out of journey orchestration and simplifies it for the end user at scale and with speed.”

By leveraging Xponent Ignite, CSG says businesses can:

Prove and build their CX business case, understand their CX maturity, illuminate ways to generate ROI, and help define a solid CX strategy to drive desired business and customer outcomes.

Speed time to value with 80+ industry-specific, pre-built journeys that quickly orchestrate the most important customer interactions to elevate customer satisfaction, drive customer loyalty, spark upsells, and lead to faster ROI.

Connect with ease and remove data silos by leveraging an API library with 100+ pre-configured integrations to streamline and seamlessly connect to your existing tech stack without ripping and replacing the current IT infrastructure.

According to CSG, Xponent Ignite empowers companies within the telecommunications, financial services, retail, and healthcare industries to personalise customer journeys through use cases for acquisition, support, growth, and retention. The catalogue of journeys is based on best practices across these industries and expertise from orchestrating 50 billion omnichannel interactions around the globe.