Forecast: 93% of US will have a broadband subscription in 2025

Parks Associates’ research forecasts that by the end of 2025, approximately 93 per cent of US households will have a broadband subscription, either fixed or mobile.

“The home broadband market is entering a time of renewed competition and innovation, with the emergence of several new players and growing fibre deployments,” said Kristen Hanich, Director, Research, Parks Associates.

“While adoption of the original bundle, with pay-TV and voice services, is declining, new value-added services are providing new opportunities for increasing customer satisfaction and growing revenue. Optimised Wi-Fi and gateway-based cybersecurity are popular in the residential market, and in the MDU space, bulk internet and managed Wi-Fi deployments make this a competitive, but potentially lucrative, market,” added Hanich.