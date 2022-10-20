Disney+ readies Philippines launch

Disney has announced the the Disney+ streaming service will launch in the Philippines on November 17th offering a full library of movies and TV shows from Disney’s iconic brands, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star.

Disney+ Philippine subscriptions are available in two price pans: Mobile and Premium. The Mobile Plan is priced at P159 (€2.75) monthly or P1,150 annually whilst a Premium Plan will cost P369 monthly or P2,950 annually

Disney+ will be accessible on a selection of mobile and televisions subject to users’ chosen subscription plans, including smartphones and tablets (Android or iOS), smart TVs such as Samsung and LG and connected TV devices, including Google TV and other Android TV OS, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD and Chromecast.



David Shin, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, The Walt Disney Company, commented: “Through Disney+, we are opening new doors of entertainment to everyone with our heritage of unparalleled storytelling, creative excellence and cutting-edge content delivery. We are excited that consumers in the Philippines can soon connect with their beloved characters and brands and enjoy access to some of the world’s most original and iconic stories, told by the world’s most talented creators.”