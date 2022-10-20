Record traffic for Premier League on Prime Video

Premier League matches streamed on Prime Video on October 19th resulted in a record spike in internet usage, according to network data from connectivity provider TalkTalk.

The new peak record of 9.105Tbps – the equivalent to downloading 379 hours of HD video per second – was set on TalkTalk’s network at 21:20 on October 19th, overtaking the previous record of 8.715Tbps set on April 27th.

The fixtures available to view on Prime Video included Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United, Liverpool v West Ham, Everton v Newcastle, Brentford v Chelsea and Bournemouth v Southampton.

The previous record was triggered by both the latest Call of Duty Warzone Season 3 update and streams of the Champions League semi-final between Liverpool and Villarreal CF on the same day – however this time, football fans alone managed to surpass the previous peak suggesting more are choosing to watch live matches from the comfort of their homes.

TalkTalk’s Chief Technology Officer Phil Haslam, commented: “Last night’s new peak record is a reminder of the ever-growing demand for superfast, reliable connectivity. And we expect internet usage to continue rising as we enter the winter months and people seek ways to save money while spending time with friends and family.”