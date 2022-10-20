Spain: Password sharing limits to affect 40% SVoD users

Over 40 per cent of SVoD customers in Spain could be affected by Netflix’s decision to put an end to the common practice of password-sharing, changing the face of the market accordingly, according to a report by Barlovento Comunicación.

Out of those 40.6 per cent that share their passwords, 57.3 per cent do so with between two and four others. Limiting password sharing may alter the business, as most of those shared customers would have to pay a single subscription fee, with 24 per cent of all SVoD subscribers thinking of dropping their subscription due to the current financial situation, according to the report.

Netflix is the current market leader in Spain with a rate 75.4 per cent take-up among SVoD users, followed by Prime Video with 70 per cent and Disney+ with 36.1 per cent – the latter experiencing the greatest growth in the last quarter. Others are HBO Max with 32 per cent, Movistar Plus with 24.8 per cent and DAZN with 15.5 per cent.

According to the quarterly survey from Barlovento, 55.6 per cent of SVoD customers would be happy to watch advertising (which Netflix is launching from November) if accompanied by a reduction in the monthly fee.