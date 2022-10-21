Curiosity audio courses from Learn25 on Spotify

Curiosity, the global factual media company, has announced that more than 500 audio courses from Learn25 are now available fto purchase via Spotify’s new audiobooks store. Learn25 provides thousands of hours of video and audio content featuring some of the world’s top professors and experts in areas such as history, psychology, wellness and religion.

Learn25 courses use an innovative format that combines the depth of a book with the energy of a live lecture. Ranging from $9.99-$21.99, content is divided into 25-minute modules, for convenient learning while commuting, exercising, or relaxing at home. Learn25 courses were recently developed into three podcasts for the Curiosity Audio Network, in partnership with iHeartMedia, the world’s leading podcast publisher according to PodTrac. Curiosity acqui-hired Now You Know Media, Learn25’s parent company, in 2021.

“Learn25 is the second largest collection of factual audio and video courses and talks, and our courses regularly place in the bestsellers charts on established audiobook platforms,” said John Higgins, Managing Editor of the Curiosity Audio Network. “Expanding our availability onto Spotify is a fantastic development for our listeners, old and new.”

Learn25 content now available on Spotify includes: