DAZN, PFL sign European partnership

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) and sports streaming platform DAZN have agreed to a joint venture to create PFL Europe which will be the first regional league from a global provider of MMA when it launches in 2023.

PFL and DAZN have also announced a multiyear media rights agreement to bring all PFL global events exclusively to DAZN in select major international markets, with a focus on Europe. DAZN will be the exclusive home of PFL global events in 53 international markets, including the UK, Ireland and Spain.

DAZN also becomes a partner in the new PFL PPV Super Fight Division and will promote and distribute those highly anticipated events in international territories outside of the US and Canada.

“PFL Europe is the beginning of the Champions League of MMA from PFL” said Peter Murray, CEO of PFL. “We are excited to have DAZN as our strategic media rights distribution partner in Europe for all of fight franchises – PFL Global League, PFL Challenger Series, PFL Europe, and PFL PPV Super Fight Division.”

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, added: “DAZN is fast becoming the preferred partner for rights holders for the simple reason that we can provide a truly global solution, access to fanbases across the world. We have a strong track record investing in and accelerating the growth of sports. We are also more agile and innovative than traditional broadcasters and, like the PFL, we want to stay relevant to today’s consumer. With DAZN, fans can either watch in the traditional linear way or enjoy a more immersive and interactive entertainment experience with greater gamification and bolt-on products and services.”

PFL is an MMA league with a true sports-season format where elite fighters from around the world compete in a Regular Season, Playoffs and Championship. The four competitors in each division who earn the most points in the Regular Season advance to the win-or-go-home Playoffs, followed by the biggest night in MMA – the PFL World Championship – with each winner going home with the $1 million prize.

Professional Fighters League is the No. 2 MMA company globally and has live event coverage in 160 countries.