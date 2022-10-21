ITV, Live Tech Games launch WordSurge game

Live Tech Games has unveiled a new free interactive competitive trivia game, WordSurge.

This Morning hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary launched WordSurge live on air, inviting thousands of viewers at home to join the live mobile competition. The game further extends This Morning‘s interactive app offer into a live gaming environment, with the programme’s existing app being one of ITV’s most downloaded already.

WordSurge players can compete, battle and interact with each other to win cash prizes, sponsored by ITV Win.

The partnership between ITV and Live Tech Games offers new entertainment for UK audiences and allows viewers to become part of the game using their smartphone, rather than simply watching the action on their TV screens. WordSurge has already secured the number one spot in both the App Store for Free Games and the App Store for Trivia Games.

Samuel Worsley, co-founder and co-CEO of Live Tech Games, said: “We are thrilled to announce the launch of WordSurge on ITV’s This Morning. We cannot thank ITV enough for the support it has given Live Tech Games, and are looking forward to seeing the results that this fun, entertaining and competitive game creates. We’re thrilled to be targeting a different audience with our new word play game and can’t wait to see the response WordSurge receives from players.”

“We are planning to grow WordSurge in the coming months, expanding its audience and enticing more players. We are also discussing the possibility of introducing different combinations of prize allocations to the game and hope to add more new features as the game progresses. We see huge positive growth for WordSurge and are anticipating further advances for the game,” added Worsley.

Bhavit Chandrani, Director of Digital and Creative Partnerships, ITV said: “ITV and the This Morning team are thrilled to be working with Live Tech Games to bring this form of second screen content to our viewers. This is a really exciting new form of interactive entertainment that will enhance our reach with a younger audience and create innovative sponsorship opportunities for brands.”