ONE Championship signs content deal with Globo’s Combate

ONE Championship, one of the largest martial arts organisations in the world, has announced a broadcast partnership with Globo’s Combate, making them the exclusive distributor of ONE martial arts events in Brazil. The multi-year agreement, which is set to begin in January 2023, will see 12 live events to be broadcast annually.

Combate, Globo’s provider of premium combat sports content and pay-per-views in Brazil, will deliver relevant coverage throughout Globo’s free-to-air, digital, and pay-TV channels. Globo is the largest media company in Latin America, with a reach of more than 100 million viewers.

Chatri Sityodtong, Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship, commented: “This multi-year agreement will give our Brazilian fanbase the opportunity to connect with ONE like never before as we present a minimum of 12 primetime events each year. Brazil is one of the most passionate combat sports regions in the world, and with a best-in-class partner like Globo distributing our content, we will be able to reach the widest audience possible in an extremely important market for ONE.”

Rafael Gruenbaum, Head of Combate, added: “The agreement with ONE Championship, which brings incredible live events and a great roster of Brazilian athletes, reinforces Combate’s objective in giving our Brazilian audience the very best of combat sports. We are very pleased with this partnership with ONE. It’s a great step in a path of expanding our portfolio to all martial arts.”

The upcoming ONE on Prime Video 3/ONE Fight Night 3 card taking place tonight (October 21st) in US primetime will feature an all-Brazil main event featuring ONE Bantamweight World Champion John Lineker taking on Fabricio Andrade.

