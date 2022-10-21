Spain: Atresmedia profit down 6.3%

Atresmedia, one of the largest TV operators in Spain, and owner of Antena 3 and La Sexta among other channels, saw its profit fall by 6.3 per cent to €74.8 million in the first nine months of the year.



Revenues dropped by 1.6 per cent to €654.4 million as a result of advertising falling 4.1 per cent to €479.8 million. EBITDA amounted to €116.6 million down 3 per cent.



TV revenues fell by 2.3 per cent to €609.3 million with content distribution revenues falling by 10.5 per cent to €50.3 million. Atresmedia ended September with an average rating share of 27.5 per cent across all its TV channels