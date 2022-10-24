EBU scores Women’s World Cup rights

Eurovision Sport has announced a new agreement with FIFA to acquire comprehensive media rights to broadcast next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 covering 28 territories on behalf of 32 EBU Members, including four radio Members. The media rights acquired comprise transmission on TV, digital and radio. EBU Members are committing to providing more coverage than ever before, with:

All key matches of the event will be covered on free-to-air linear TV in all territories

In many territories (including Switzerland and Ireland) EBU Members have committed to show the entire event free-to-air, with at least one match per day on free-to-air linear TV

Highlights of the event will be widely accessible in round-up and news programming, as well as on digital

Eurovision News will support EBU Members with a large output of news clips throughout the competition.

EBU Members that have committed to broadcast the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 are as: RTSH (Albania); ORF (Austria); RTBF & VRT (Belgium/Luxembourg); BHRT (Bosnia/Herzegovina); BNT (Bulgaria); HRT (Croatia); CYBC (Cyprus); CT (Czech Republic); ERR (Estonia); GPB (Georgia); MTVA (Hungary); RÚV (Iceland); RTE (Ireland); RTV (Kosovo); LT (Latvia); LRT (Lithuania); PBS (Malta); TRM (Moldova); RTCG (Montenegro); MKRTV (North Macedonia); TVR (Romania); RTS (Serbia); RTVS (Slovakia); RTVS (Slovenia); SRG SSR (Switzerland/Liechtenstein); TRT (Turkey).

The four EBU Members that will offer additional radio coverage are: BNR (Bulgaria); CR (Czech Republic); LR (Latvia); and Radio Romania.

The line-up of Members includes two territories in which the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 will be followed with special intensity, after their national teams qualified for the tournament this month through the play-off system: Ireland (RTE); and Switzerland (SRG SSR).

Sarai Bareman, FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer, said: “With the Draw now complete, the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 is set to be one of the biggest women’s sporting events ever, with the tournament shaping up to be another truly game-changing moment for women’s football and for fans around the world. Alongside FIFA’s ongoing commitment to accelerate the growth and development of the women’s football, free-to-air broadcasters will play an important role in attracting new audiences and growing the women’s game. We look forward to working with the EBU and bringing the tournament and women’s football to new fans in the region.”

Glen Killane, Executive Director of Eurovision Sport, said: “The EBU and our Members continue to be world leaders in the broadcast and streaming of Women’s Sport. Our Members are constantly setting the standard and pushing new boundaries; it is something we have proudly driven for many years. This agreement will build on the great legacy of the extraordinary coverage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 where EBU members provided record audiences. Next year’s World Cup provides us with an opportunity to once again show that public service media is committed to ensuring that showcasing Women’s Football and women’s sport continue to be central to our mission.”

The FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, hosted by Australia and New Zealand, will, for the first time, comprise 32 teams and 64 matches.

The tournament is scheduled for July 20th to August 20th 2023.