Report: Is Africa ready for Sky Glass?

Following the launch of the Sky Glass Smart television in various European countries (UK, Italy, Ireland), it is now the turn of the South African group MultiChoice, which has announced the launch of its connected TVs in 2023.

The aim is to bolster its streaming offering by giving access to TV channels, streaming platforms and third party applications on the same device, reports Dataxis. DStv Glass will be equipped with a 4K flat-screen and sold in partnership with the Sky. With a television household penetration rate of less than 50 per cent in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2021, Dataxis believes the South African company could have a card to play to combine the important households’ equipment needs with the purchase of its services, provided that customer groups converge. Could African countries be the most adapted markets for these fully integrated pay-TV services?

Of the 117 million televisions installed in Sub-Saharan Africa, only 14 per cent were Smart TVs in 2021. Most of the televisions installed in the region are basic SD CRTS, which account for about 60 per cent of the total. For potential end-users, DStv Glass would represent the advantage of gathering the most advanced features, notably in terms of navigation, recommendation and voice control, to bring all the desired OTT services together on one source and combined with the end device. Through this offer, DStv maintains its control over the full environment of its pay-TV offer, in a context of surging competition from Smart TV and media streaming device providers, which are granting access to video content services, aggregating platforms and billing customers in a similar way to pay-TV operators.