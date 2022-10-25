Broadcast and telecoms infrastructure provider Cellnex Telecom has agreed the disposal of a package of approximately 1,100 sites with Wireless Infrastructure Group (WIG), in accordance with the Final Undertakings proposed by Cellnex and CK Hutchison and accepted by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in May 2022 prior to the closing of Cellnex’s transaction with CK Hutchison in the UK.

Cellnex expects the transaction to complete by the end of 2022.

“The divestiture agreement reached with WIG allows us to meet the conditions required by the UK Competition and Markets Authority and to proceed to complete the UK CK Hutchison transaction, the last of the deals announced in November 2020 to integrate the global CK Hutchison’s telecommunications sites in six European countries,” said Àlex Mestre, Deputy CEO of Cellnex Telecom.

“This is a significant opportunity to extend our premium services across these new assets and to ensure the best possible infrastructure delivery for customers moving forward,” commented WIG’s CEO, Scott Coates.

On completion of the transaction, WIG will take control of the portfolio and customer engagement and has agreed a comprehensive set of transitional arrangements with Cellnex to ensure customers and other stakeholders are supported fully through the transition process.

Completion of the UK CK Hutchison transaction in the UK is expected to take place in early/mid-November 2022.