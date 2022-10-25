Lionsgate+ on Sky platforms

Lionsgate+, the SVoD service from Starz, is now available on Sky Glass and Sky Q in the UK and Ireland, as well as via Sky Stream in the UK. Later in 2022, the app will arrive on Sky Q and Sky Glass in Italy, and Sky Q in Germany.

Customers in the UK, Ireland, Germany and Italy can subscribe for £5.99/€4.99 a month, giving access a library of exclusive, premium content that includes political thriller Gaslit, the celebrated time travel saga Outlander, along with period dramas The Serpent Queen and the upcoming Dangerous Liaisons.

Customers can simply find the app by saying “Open Lionsgate+” into their voice remote, or on Sky Glass use far field voice, or simply find it in the apps rail.

Lionsgate+ is home to some of the most sought-after series on TV including The Girl From Plainville, based on the true story of the US texting-suicide trial of Michelle Carter and the death of Conrad Roy and the genre-bending series The Great, plus a collection of blockbuster movies added to the platform every month.

“Partnering with Sky, Europe’s premium content provider, is a key strategy in strengthening Lionsgate+’s presence in Europe and will give even more subscribers access to our massive offering of curated content,” commented Superna Kalle, President, International Networks for Starz. “We look forward to strengthening our relationship with viewers through Sky who share our commitment to delivering audiences exceptional content paired with a premium user experience.”