M6, Canal+ Group renew distribution agreements

French broadcasters M6 Group and Canal+ have renewed their multi-year agreements for the distribution of all free DTT channels (M6, W9, 6ter, Gulli), pay services (Paris Première, téva, M6 Music, Canal J, Tiji, RFM TV, MCM) and their associated services and features, as well as the SVoD service GulliMax for Canal+ subscribers.

This agreement covers the continued distribution of all M6 Group channels, as well as the non-linear services and functionalities associated with these channels within the Canal+ offers.

It will allow all Canal+ Group subscribers to continue to benefit from M6 Group’s linear and on-demand services, enriched content (extended non-linear broadcast windows, previews) and innovative features.

The news comes as broadcaster TF1, which was prevented from merging with M6 because of regulatory concerns, is in the midst of a carriage dispute with Canal+.